Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live with Michael Cole welcoming us to the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman as fans start booing. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Reigns stops and raises the title as the pyro goes off. We get a video package showing how Daniel Bryan won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match last Sunday and then lost his title shot to Reigns.