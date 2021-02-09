WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax continues to trend on Twitter for the “My hole!” line she blurted out during last night’s Tables Match loss to Lana on RAW.

As noted, Jax yelled out the phrase after missing a leg drop on the edge of the apron due to Lana rolling out of the way. Jax landed hard on the apron, went to the floor and yelled out, “My hole!” Lana then knocked her through a table leaning against the barrier to get the win.

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today to comment on the line from Jax.

Lana wrote, “Sounds like our #TablesMatch hurt your HOLE body! [laughing emoji x 4] I won!!! #WWERaw @WWE”

Nikki Bella wrote, “#MyHole That’s it. That’s the tweet. Lol N”

Bella then thanked Jax for the laughs, writing, “Oh @NiaJaxWWE thank you for the morning coffee laugh Queen! I do hope your hole is ok though! [hugging face emoji] N”

Mickie James also wrote, “Dear @NiaJaxWWE is butt broken? I heard there was a crack in it. [skull emoji] #myhole also… I think [fox face emoji] has a [doughnut emoji] you can borrow!”

Naomi, who defeated Jax’s partner Shayna Baszler right after the Tables Match, tweeted that “My hole!” was the first thing she thought of this morning.

She wrote, “Woke up this morning and the first thing I thought about was @NiaJaxWWE …I’m so mad [tired face emoji] #myhole [skull emoji]”

WWE Producer Shane Helms also weighed in, posted a GIF from his recent Royal Rumble elimination. He added, “My hole!! @NiaJaxWWE”

Shazza McKenzie pointed out how the Jax line is dominating the Twitter feed today, writing, “I don’t know anything that’s happening today really other than Nia Jax said my hole on RAW cause that’s my entire feed.”

Jax also reacted to the Twitter attention she’s receiving.

She wrote, “I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole”

You can see the related tweets below, along with a few of Nia’s replies:

