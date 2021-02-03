– WWE and Mountain Dew have partnered to help fans get ready for John Cena’s new Mountain Dew Major Melon Super Bowl LV ad campaign and contest. You can click here for full details on the contest and Cena’s commercial.

To help fans prepare, WWE and Mountain Dew are showing how Superstars have been training with watermelons all week long. The commercial below features Sheamus, Carmella and Charlotte Flair engaging in watermelon weightlifting, watermelon smashing, and other activities to take their training regimens to the extreme in preparation for The Big Game.

When life gives you melons, you have to take your training to the next level. @MountainDew #MTNDEWMAJORMELON #ad pic.twitter.com/2e0mTI0Jd3 — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021

– As noted earlier, WWE and Gallery Books announced today that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be releasing his memoir on Tuesday, May 4. “A Chosen Destiny: My Story” will be released in hardcover, paper back, Kindle and audiobook versions. You can purchase the book at a sale price via this link. You can click here for the full announcement, with comments from Drew and the publisher, and the cover art.

In an update, WWE released this video of McIntyre discussing the new book. He notes that it will be released in the UK in April, one month before it hits bookstores in the United States.

“I’m WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre and I am thrilled, excited, can’t quite find the words to verbalize how I feel. I’ve got a book!,” he said.

– Bianca Belair will appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning to discuss her big win in Sunday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. The show airs on the WWE Network and WWE digital platforms at 10am ET. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will also appear on The Bump this week.