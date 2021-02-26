John Morrison reportedly suffered a knee injury during Monday’s WWE RAW.

Morrison lost a non-title singles match to new WWE United States Champion Riddle on Monday night. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Morrison was injured during the match when he did a twisting dive at one point. He caught his leg in the ropes and landed with the knee hitting the floor.

Morrison was checked on by the referee but continued the match while limping. They finished the match, without Riddle working on the knee, and Riddle ended up winning with the Bro Derek.

Morrison could be seen limping and walking slower than usual later in the show when he had to come back out with WWE Champion The Miz.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury or if Morrison will miss any ring time, but we will keep you updated.