– Below is the WWE’s The Bump: Elimination Chamber Preview featuring WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, and The Riott Squad. The live show gets started at 4 pm ET.

– Starting at 3:00 pm ET, Sam Roberts, Matt Camp, and Matt Pappolla craft the greatest Elimination Chamber Matches. Tonight’s PPV starts with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET and the main card at 7 pm ET.

– Below, WWE’s latest Top 10 looks at some forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber Matches over the years. The group included: Otis going through a pod to the floor, The Undertaker chokeslamming MVP off a pod, Kalisto diving from the roof down to the ring, and Edge stealing Kofi Kingston’s entry.