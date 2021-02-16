– WWE taped the following matches last night before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* T-BAR vs. Drew Gulak

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo

You can click here for full Main Event spoilers.

– This week’s pro wrestling ratings will be delayed due to the President’s Day holiday. Last Friday’s final SmackDown viewership will be released today, while the numbers for last night’s RAW will be released tomorrow, Wednesday. The ratings for tonight’s Impact Wrestling won’t be released until Thursday, and the numbers for Wednesday’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will not be available until Friday. The normal schedule will resume with this Friday’s final SmackDown ratings coming out next Monday.

– WWE promoted The Rock’s “Young Rock” comedy series multiple times during last night’s RAW episode. The thirty-minute show will premiere tonight on NBC at 8pm ET.

Rock took to Twitter on Monday and commented on the show when sharing a sneak peek. He wrote, “Ladies and gents, enjoy our #YoungRock INSIDE LOOK. So nice to see the excitement to watch & the early praise (critics & industry folks) for the actors’ performances playing my family. I think my ohana are looking down, proud and grateful [folded hands emoji]”

The former WWE Champion took to Instagram early this morning with a longer post and selfie video to promote tonight’s premiere.

“Sometimes the dream we want most… is the best thing that never happens… Man I struggled when I was 14-15 years old. Thought I knew what was best for my life, but truth is I didn’t know s--t.Thank God I listened to my mom. Hold onto faith, kid. Things will get better. And no matter what happens in life, don’t ever ever stop working your ass off. You and your families will see this journey and so much more TONIGHT for our SEASON PREMIERE of YOUNG ROCK!!! #YoungRock Tune in TONIGHT on @NBC,” he wrote.

Below are the clips from last night’s RAW, along with The Rock’s tweet from Monday and his Instagram post from this morning:

Ladies and gents, enjoy our #YoungRock INSIDE LOOK.

So nice to see the excitement to watch & the early praise (critics & industry folks) for the actors’ performances playing my family. I think my ohana are looking down, proud and grateful 🙏🏾 PREMIERING TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/znVcoqXA89 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 15, 2021