– WWE will report their 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial results today at around 4pm ET. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will then host a call with investors at 5pm ET. Stay tuned as we will have full coverage of the report and the call.

– A full line-up has been announced for today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will host an open challenge for his title, while Tyson T-Bone will face Ilja Dragunov, and Xia Brookside will face Nina Samuels. There will also be two singles matches with Joe Coffey and Joseph Conners in action.

– Next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network will see Cameron Grimes make his return to action. It was announced back in December that Grimes was to be out of action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a leg injury at the hands of Timothy Thatcher.

There is no word yet on who Grimes will be wrestling next week, but we will keep you updated. His last significant feud was with Dexter Lumis.