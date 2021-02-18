Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

This will be Li’s first major test since being re-packaged with Boa. The feud began last week when Catanzaro and Kayden Carter expressed concern for what was happened to Li. They questioned the power of Tian Sha and in return they were both taken out by Li at ringside following her win over Cora Jade.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Carter and Catanzaro talk about their concern for Li, noting that they believe their friend is still inside there somewhere. They then defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in tag team action while Boa watched from the stage. After the match, Li appeared near the stage and Kacy went to talk to her as a friend. Li interrupted by grabbing her arm and making two black marks on the top of her hand. Li then promised to “purge” Catanzaro next week.

The storyline with Li, Catanzaro and Carter actually goes back to the fall of 2020 before Li and Boa began their transformations. Li and Kamea had teamed up for a loss to Carter and Catanzaro on the September 16 NXT show, and then Li refused to shake hands with the winners after the match. Li then lost a match to Carter on the September 30 NXT show, and pushed her down after the match when Carter offered her hand for a shake. The storyline with Boa began the next week after Li lost to Shotzi Blackheart. Li then lost a match to Catanzaro on the October 21 NXT show. Li turned heel after that match, attacking Carter and Catanzaro.

The brand new Li returned to in-ring action on the NXT New Year’s Evil special, defeating Katrina Cortez on the January 6 show. Since then she has squashed Valentina Feroz and Cora Jade.

As noted, previously announced for next week’s NXT show is NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title match. If Escobar refuses to show up, NXT General Manager William Regal will strip him of the title and suspend him indefinitely.

Stay tuned for more on the Li and Boa storyline, and next week’s NXT show. Below are a few shots from tonight’s angle, along with video and post-show tweets from Li: