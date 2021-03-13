The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Retribution’s T-Bar & Mace (with Mustafa Ali) make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Retribution (Mace & T-Bar)

T-Bar and Dorado lock up. T-Bar sends Dorado to the corner. T-Bar runs towards Dorado in the corner, Dorado gets out of the way. Dorado strikes and Kicks T-Bar. Dorado goes for a Springboard Moonsault from the second rope. T-Bar catches Dorado. Dorado locks in a modified headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar throws Dorado to the corner to get out of. Dorado dropkicks the leg of T-Bar to take him down. Dorado eventually connects with a back elbow to the face of T-Bar. Dorado hits a Tornado DDT on T-Bar. Dorado hits a springboard Dropkick for from off the second rope on T-Bar. Dorado hits a Running Splash on T-Bar. Mace breaks a pin attempt by Dorado on T-Bar. Mace strikes Metalik to take him off the apron. Dorado kicks Mace in the midsection. T-Bar kicks Dorado as Dorado attempts a back-handspring. Mace is tagged in. Mace and T-Bar hit a double choke-slam on Dorado. Mace pins Dorado for the three count.

Winners: Retribution (Mace & T-Bar)

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Daniel Bryan defeating Jey Uso in a Cage Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Lashley defeating The Miz to retain the WWE Championship.

Mansoor & Ricochet make their entrances. Akira Tozawa & Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Drew Gulak & Akira Tozawa vs. Mansoor & Ricochet

Gulak locks in a headlock on Mansoor. Tozawa tags in. Tozawa strikes Mansoor in the midsection. Mansoor and Tozawa connect with a double back elbow on Mansoor. Tozawa pins Mansoor for a one count. Mansoor hits an arm-drag on Tozawa.

Later in the match, Gulak elbows Ricochet in the face. Mansoor tags in. Mansoor ascends the turnbuckles. Mansoor hits a cross-body on Gulak. Gulak hit a Powerbomb on Mansoor. Gulak pins Mansoor for a two count. Tozawa tags in as he goes to the top rope. Tozawa connects with a diving back elbow on Mansoor. Ricochet breaks a pin attempt by a Tozawa on Mansoor. Gulak attempts to send Ricochet out of the ring, Ricochet sends Gulak out of the ring. Ricochet hits a Corkscrew to the outside on Gulak. Tozawa kicks Mansoor before hitting the ropes. Mansoor hits a spine-buster on Tozawa Mansoor hits a neck-breaker on Tozawa. Mansoor pins Tozawa for the win.

Winners: Mansoor & Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring AJ Styles defeating Randy Orton.