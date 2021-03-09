AEW has announced 11 matches for tonight’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dark on YouTube.
The show will be headlined by Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion, Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Santana and Ortiz, eight-man action with The Dark Order, plus more.
AEW Dark airs at 7pm ET on YouTube tonight. The following matches have been announced:
* Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne
* Abadon vs. Katalina Perez
* Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo
* QT Marshall vs. Fuego del Sol
* Lee Johnson vs. Baron Black
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion
* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Santana and Ortiz
* The Varsity Blondes vs. Ryzin and Cameron Stewart
* SCU vs. Azriel and Danny Limelight
* The Dark Order vs Vary Morales, Jon Cruz, D3, and Aaron Frye
* Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, and Dean Alexander
TONIGHT on #AEWDark, we have 11 matches set featuring The Pretty Picture, Powerhouse Hobbs, Abadon, Diamanté, the grudge match between Fuego Del Sol & QT Marshall, and much more.
