AEW has announced 11 matches for tonight’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dark on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion, Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Santana and Ortiz, eight-man action with The Dark Order, plus more.

AEW Dark airs at 7pm ET on YouTube tonight. The following matches have been announced:

* Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne

* Abadon vs. Katalina Perez

* Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo

* QT Marshall vs. Fuego del Sol

* Lee Johnson vs. Baron Black

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Santana and Ortiz

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Ryzin and Cameron Stewart

* SCU vs. Azriel and Danny Limelight

* The Dark Order vs Vary Morales, Jon Cruz, D3, and Aaron Frye

* Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, and Dean Alexander