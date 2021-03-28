AEW has announced the upcoming non-televised event on April 9 is being called “The House Always Wins.” The show is happening at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
AEW is selling combo tickets to the April 7 Dynamite show and the April 9 live event, for $40 plus fees.
More matches are expected, but below is the current card:
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo
* Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page
* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against an opponent to be announced
* Also scheduled: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, The Pinnacle (MJF with Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears), and more
TWO @AEW Events for $40 (plus fees) including our 1st non televised event!
Wed, 4/7 LIVE Dynamite & Fri, April 9 #theHouseAlwaysWins! Just $20 per show, Combo Tix available TOMORROW at 9am & can only be purchased by calling 904-633-2000 or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/NvqK30QFPa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2021