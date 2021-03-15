Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW Dark: Elevation will air every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

* The Butcher and The Blade & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy & The Bunny) vs. Brick Aldridge, Carlie Bravo, David Ali & Dean Alexander

* Danny Limelight vs. Jungle Boy

* Dani Jordyn vs. Red Velvet

* Ray Lyn vs. Abadon

* Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt

* Kip Sabian & Miro (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Baron Black & Vary Morales

* Diamante vs. Leila Grey

* Big Swole vs. Skyler Moore

* Max Caster vs. Dante Martin

* Ashley Vox vs. Tay Conti

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Riho vs. Maki Ito