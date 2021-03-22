Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Ray Lyn vs. Tay Conti (w/-1)

Lyn does some flexing to start as neither women gains an advantage after the first lock-up. Conti gets a front wristlock after another tie up and bends Lyn on her knee, but Lyn pulls on Conti’s hair. Conti doesn’t take too kindly to the slap and hits a series of judo throws. Conti misses a pump kick, and Lyn responds with a dropkick, cover, but she only gets a one count. The two women go face to face as they trade kicks and go for the bulldog at the same time knocking them both down! Now on their knees as they start trading forearms and strikes.

They rise up and continue to match each other strike for strike until they compete in standing switches. Conti nails the Stunner then hits an around the world backbreaker sending Lyn to the outside. Conti misses the first PK but nails the second. Conti pulls Lyn’s arm through the corner post and sends her back in the ring. Conti goes up top, but Lyn is ready for it. Conti leaps over and hits a pump kick, a running knee then a hammerlock DD-Tay for the win.

Winner: Tay Conti

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcome us to episode two of Dark: Elevation. Wight talks about his excitement for tonight’s card.

Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs. Adam Priest

Johnson using his speed early on to maneuver around Priest and lock in a chinlock. Priest and Johnson going back and forth as Johnson gets off some quick pin attempts. Quick arm drags back and forth leads to a stand off. Johnson offers a handshake. Priest obliges but pie faces Johnson and takes him down. Priest follows up with a running chop in the corner followed up with more strikes. Priest hits a snap suplex, cover, but he only gets a one count. Priest hits a cravat neckbreaker, cover but only a two count. Johnson fighting back and hits his own corner chop.

He sends Priest to the other corner, but Priest counters with an enzuiguri then a German Suplex, bridge, but Johnson kicks out. Priest tries for another German, but Johnson counters into a neckbreaker. Johnson with a series of lariats. He baits Priest to the outside and nails the tope con hiro! Johnson looking for a powerbomb, Priest counters into a roll-up, Johnson kicks out and rolls Priest for a pin attempt. Johnson follows up with The Brain Dog for the win.

Winner: Lee Johnson

– Dasha Gonzalez is backstage with Ryan Nemeth asking him about his opponent Orange Cassidy. Nemeth appears to be sharing praise for Cassidy, but Nemeth soon says nothing “disgusts or offends me more” than Cassidy and his style.

Fuego Del Sol & Jake St. Patrick vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

Garrison and Del Sol starting this match off as Garrison slams Del Sol down and goes right away with a front headlock. Garrison has Del Sol in a side headlock as Del Sol tries to fight out of it. Del Sol shakes Garrison off and hits a dropkick, but Garrison lays him out with a lariat. St. Patrick tags in, and Pillman does so as well and Pillman quickly takes St. Patrick down.

St. Patrick shakes off Pillman, but Pillman responds with a clothesline in the corner. Garrison tags in and lays out St. Patrick with a big boot. Pillman tags in and hits a flying senton off a bodyslam from Garrison. Garrison hits a springboard legdrop after the tag in. Pillman tags back in, and The Varsity Blonds hits a double back elbow. Pillman rocks St. Patrick with a series of chops. Varsity Blonds hit a knee, neckbreaker then a leg drop combo.

Pillman tags in and hits a running lariat in the corner. St. Patrick tries to fight out of the corner. Pillman catches him in a half crab. St. Patrick powers out and tags in Del Sol. Del Sol takes out Garrison then sends Pillman to Garrison. Del Sol calling for the tornado DDT, but Pillman escapes. Garrison blind tags in as Del Sol hits the tornado DDT, but he runs into a discus punch from Garrison for the win.

Winners: The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

– Caster drops a diss rap on Ryzin. “Yo Ryzin you should get a different lame. Maybe like butter because you’re going down the drain. You’re red hair got you looking like a Maxi Pad.”

Ryzin vs. Max Caster

Caster gets Ryzin in a quick wristlock, but Ryzin pushes off and hits a shoulder block. The two avoid arm drags and match each other counter for counter until Ryzin hits a dropkick. Caster favoring the left knee as Ryzin targets it. Ryzin then runs into a huge lariat. Caster now doing work on the left arm and drops it on the top rope. Caster then stomps on the left arm as he blows kisses. Ryzin with a single-leg takedown and continues to work on Caster’s knee.

Caster flips him over with a suplex, cover but only a two count as he targets Ryzin’s left arm again until Ryzin reaches for the ropes. Caster with a knee to the back. Ryzin catches Caster with a quick pin then follows up with a kick to the knee. Caster responds with a slap, but Caster gets caught in an inside-cradle. Caster kicks out and hits a hammerlock flatliner, cover, but Ryzin kicks out. Caster tries for more pin attempts, but Ryzin kicks out each time. Caster doing more work on Ryzin’s left arm, but Ryzin escapes and hits a Dragon Screw.

Running bulldog on the second turnbuckle. Ryzin tries for a springboard moonsault. Caster gets the knees up and puts more pressure on Ryzin. Caster drops Ryzin face first, but he still favors hte knee leaving room for Ryzin to hit some strikes. Caster dugs and hits an arm drag then a snap brainbuster. Caster goes up top and hits the Mic Drop for the win.

Winner: Max Caster

– This week’s “Rising Star” vignette features Red Velvet as she discusses her pro wrestling journey from boxer to dancer to wrestler. Cody Rhodes notes that Red Velvet isn’t signed and praises her work in AEW so far. “She’s not a fill-in. She’s not a substitute. Red Velvet is going to matter in AEW.” Red Velvet says she “will bring everything I’ve got.”

Leva Bates & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Big Swole & Red Velvet