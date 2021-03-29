Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price

* Ethan Page vs. Fuego del Sol

* Rex Lawless and Milk Chocolate vs. Gunn Club

* D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10

* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress

* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight