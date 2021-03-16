Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s line-up of what’s in store for tonight:

We have a huge 15 match card set & ready to go featuring the Gunn Club, Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi, John Silver in singles action, the latest #AEW signee 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch, & much more! Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on our YouTube channel – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/jwIA0J0XtF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021

– Excalibur and Taz welcome us to another episode of Dark. Excalibur teases that -1 will join commentary later tonight as he sends it to Justin Roberts for our first match of the night.

Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi (w/Peter Avalon)

Luchasaurus and Bononi quickly lock up as Bononi is pushed into the corner. There’s a stand-off as neither man is able to drop the other with a shoulder block. Luchasaurus uses his speed to drop Bononi with a boot. Bononi shows off his agility but meets a thrust kick sending him to the corner. Luchasaurus lays some strikes in the corner, but Bononi rakes Luchasaurus’ eyes and responds with his own strikes in the corner. Luchasaurus pushes off the corner off the Irish Whip and hits a huge clothesline. Luchasaurus hits a big headbutt, but Avalon provides a distraction, and Bononi takes advantage dropkicking Luchasaurus to the outside.

Avalon takes advantage of a referee distraction, but Luchasaurus chokes him. Bononi comes in for the save and slams Luchasaurus on the side apron. Bononi rocks Luchasaurus with a clothesine, cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out. Bononi doing more damage to the back. He hits a back suplex, cover, but he only gets a two count. Bononi mocks Luchasaurus, but that fires Luchasaurus up. Luchasaurus catches a punch and counters with a knee lift then a headbutt. Luchasaurus hits a German Suplex, kips up and lands a corkscrew kick.

Avalon tries to distract Luchasaurus, and Luchasaurus brings him to the ring. Bononi hits a jumping boot with Luchasaurus distracted, cover, 1-2-no! Avalon looking to provide an assist, but Luchasaurus sends Bononi towards Avalon. Luchasaurus hits a Death Valley Driver, cover, but Bononi kicks out at two! The two start trading strikes. Luchasaurus ducks a clothesline and hits a hook kick then a clothesline followed up by a standing moonsault for the win.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Savannah Evans vs. Leyla Hirsch