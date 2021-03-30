Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum

* Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds

* Sonny Kiss vs. Angelico

* Diamante vs. Vipress

* Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jurassic Express vs. Adam Priest and KC Navarro

* Chaos Project vs. Justin Law and Dean Alexander

* Kip Sabian and Miro vs. John Skyler and Baron Black

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Milk Chocolate

* Big Swole, Red Velvet and KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox, Vertvixen and Delmi Exo

* Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Chandler Hopkins, Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. Vary Morales, Bill Collier and D3