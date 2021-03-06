Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark. Today’s episode is special Saturday edition of Dark ahead of AEW Revolution that will start at 7 PM EST. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Tonight on a special Saturday edition of #AEWDark, we have 12 matches set featuring Thunder Rosa, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, The Natural Nightmares, and much more! Watch #AEW Dark tonight at 7/6c on https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/lHSj9jjJPe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2021

– Excalibur welcomes us to a special Saturday edition of Dark along with Anthony Ogogo and Taz. Taz promises Team Taz’s tag match will be a preview for their street fight at Revolution as we bring it to Justin Roberts for our first match of the night.

– Cezar Bononi enters out first at brings in Peter Avalon who is on a make-shift sled similar to the bed Avalon sits on during Dynamite.

Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon vs. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) (w/Nick Comoroto)

Bononi shows off his strength early on as Dustin is unable to knock him down, but he uses his veteran skills to take advantage as he tags in Marshall. The Natural Nightmares show off their teamwork, but Avalon cuts off Marshall allowing himself to tag in. Avalon showing he has some strength too with a strong hammer throw. Bononi tags back in and keeps Marshall in his corner rocking with with back elbows.

Marshall and Bononi trade strikes. Marshall catches Bononi with a backspring kick! Avalon tags in and tries to prevent the tag out but can’t, and Dustin tags in and takes out Avalon and Bononi. Bononi cuts off Dustin, but Marshall responds. Dustin sends Bononi to the outside and drops Avalon with a spinning bulldog for the win.

Winners: The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)

Chuck Taylor (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. JD Drake

Drake sends Taylor to the ropes in their lock-up and tries to catch him with a chop, but Taylor ducks and evades. Drake gest a top wrist lock in and pushes Taylor to the corner after a side headlock attempt from Taylor. Taylor catches Drake with an arm drag and grounds him. Drake rises up and drops Taylor with a shoulder block. Taylor responds with another arm drag and a dropkick sending Drake to the outside. Taylor runs after Drake, but Drake pops him up off he ropes and rocks him with a forearm!

Drake starts beating up Taylor on the outside before sending him back in. Huge senton from Drake, cover but only a two count for Drake. Drake starts choking Taylor on the ropes. After a break, Drake adds to the pressure with a headbutt and a chop. Drake hits a clothesline then a diving headbutt, cover, and Taylor kicks out at two again. Talor tries to build some momentum, but Drake responds with a Manhattan Drop followed up by a boot, cover, 1-2-no!

Drake and Taylor now trading chops. Taylor then hits Soul Food followed up by a high boot. Drake vaults over the corner but runs into a knee. Taylor drops Drake and goes for a second-rope moonsault. He misses, and Drake hits a second-rope knee, cover, but he only gets a two count. Drake gives Orange Cassidy a thumbs down as he goes up top, but Taylor intercepts. Taylor picks up Drake from the top rope and hits the Awful Waffle for the win!

Winner: Chuck Taylor

– Post-match: Penelope Ford walks out and out comes Kip Sabian from out of nowhere! Cassidy is taken out, Taylor tries for the save, but Miro comes in and locks in a Cobra Clutch. Miro is given a mic and says “they’re not done.” He says he gave him “an option to be a man” but “chose to be a boy.” He says Taylor is wasting his time because he should be world champion. Miro promises to deliver twice the damage to Taylor that he’ll deliver on Cassidy. Kip picks up Cassidy, and Miro drops Cassidy with a pump kick.

Penta El Zero M vs. Azriel