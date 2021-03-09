Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

TONIGHT on #AEWDark, we have 11 matches set featuring The Pretty Picture, Powerhouse Hobbs, Abadon, Diamanté, the grudge match between Fuego Del Sol & QT Marshall, and much more.

– Excalibur, Taz and Anthony Ogogo welcome us to another edition of Dark. Excalibur tells us to not pay attention to the fact that they’re wearing the same clothes from Saturday as they take it to Justin Roberts for our first match of the night.

Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) vs. Angel Fashion

Hobbs picks up Fashion and sends him to corner and hits a series of tackles. A few right hands then a suplex from Hobbs. Fashion counters out of the corner and lands right hands of his own, but he runs into a big spinebuster from Hobbs. Hobbs then follows up with a splash in the corner. Hobbs hits Town Business for the win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Azrieal & Danny Limelight vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

Limelight and Kazarian start the match off as Kazarian has a front headlock on that is soon countered into a hammerlock. Limelight counters a wristlock as he mocks Daniels, but he gets caught in a roll up. Kazarian keeps Limelight grounded after he kicks out. Limelight gets sent flying with a monkey flip as Kazarian tries to prevent a tag. Kazarian hits a few chops, evades in the corner and lands a German Suplex, cover, but Limelight kicks out at two.

Daniels tags in, and SCU’s combo move ends in a neckbreaker from Kazarian, cover, but Limelight kicks out at two again. Limelight manages to reach for a tag, and Azrieal starts off hot with a corner dropkick. Daniels catches Azrieal in a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, cover, but Azrieal kicks out. Limelight provides a distraction and gets some cheap shots in as Azrieal distracts the ref. Limelight tags in and nails some brutal kicks then a double stomp, cover, but Daniels kicks out at two.

Limelight and Azrieal keeping Daniels in their corner as they continue to mount the pressure on him. Azrieal lands a cutter, cover, 1-2-no! Daniels tries to build some distance and gets off an O’Connor roll and tags in Kazarian after the kick out. Kazarian drops Azrieal and Limelight. Kazarian rocks Azrieal with a huge clothesline then a leg drop on Limelight as he’s hanging on the ropes. SCU hit an assisted stomp, cover, but Limelight breaks up the pin. Limelight and Kazarian are going at it, but SCU hit Total Domination to take him out. SCU hit Celebrity Rehab for the win.

Winners: SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander vs. The Pretty Picture (Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) & Ryan Nemeth

Solow and Nemeth start things off as Nemeth shows off his technical skills. Solow hits a series of arm drags as Nemeth celebrates too much. Aldridge tags in and puts more pressure on Nemeth’s left arm. Nemeth grabs his hair. He escapes a Gorilla Press attempt and tags in Avalon. Avalon runs into a fallaway slam. Alexander tags in and hits a Russian Leg Sweep, cover, but Avalon kicks out.

Avalon lands a strike and manages to tag in Bononi while backing away from Alexander. Alexander gets taken out by Avalon’s trio, cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Avalon’s trio cutting the ring in half as Alexander is punished by chops. Corner spear then a back suplex from Nemeth as he takes a shot at Aldridge. Alexander kicks out Nemeth and tags in Solow.

Solow hits an uppercut on Nemeth, a high kick on Bononi and a super kick on Avalon. Solow follows up with a rolling kick on Bononi. Bononi catches Solow from up top and hits a suplex. Solow is sent to the corner but evades Bononi as he tags in Alexander. Bononi takes out both Alexander and Aldridge. Nemeth hits a Rude Awakening for the win.

Winners: The Pretty Picture (Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) & Ryan Nemeth

Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson

Johnson and Black exchange holds to start with neither man gaining an advantage. Some pushing back and forth as Johnson and Black trade counters until Johnson drops Black with a clothesline then follows with another clothesline in the corner. Johnson then drives Black head first into another corner and lands a huge chop. Black responds with his own chop. Johnson sends Black flying to the outside. Black catches Johnson’s plancha attempt and counters with a suplex! Black rolls into the ring asking the ref to continue his count.

Johnson avoids the countout, but Black charges in with a discus clothesline. Johnson counters the follow-up into a sunset pin. Black lands an Atomic Drop / Backstabber combo, cover, but he only gets a two count. Black tags Johnson with a series of chops, but Johnson counters with his own chops. Black sends Johnson to the corner and hits a backbreaker, cover but another two count. Black runs into a huge dropkick from Johnson as both men are down. Johnson leaps over the top and lands a series of clotheslines then a hanging neckbreaker.

Johnson escapes the German Suplex and hits a thrust kick followed up by a Death Valley Driver, cover, but Black kicks out at two! Johnson removing his tape allows Black to lands an elbow then a Dragon Screw into a Texas Cloverleaf. It’s not fully locked in allowing Johnson to get a roll-up in. The two start exchanging pins with the other kicking out each time. The two trade strikes now as Black catches Johnson in a German Sulpex after an enzuguri. Black thinks he has the match won, but he charges into a Blue Thunder Bomb giving Johnson the win.

Winner: Lee Johnson

Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz & Vary Morales vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

Reynolds and D3 start the match off exchanging wrist holds. Reynolds gets a quick roll-up attempt then follows up with a back elbow then a dropkick. Frye and Grayson tag in as Grayson goes to work on Frye right away. Grayson nails a huge right hand and tags in Uno who take turns hitting strikes on Frye. Uno rocks Grayson with a chop as Cabana mocks him then he hits a huge uppercut. Frye catches Uno with a dropkick then hits a springboard elbow drop. D3 tags in and hits an open-hand chop as Cruz tags in hitting a Mongolian chop. Morales tags in and tries to hit a chop, but Uno is unfazed. Cruz tags Uno with a kick then a tornado DDT, cover 1-2-no!

Frye tags in and lands some punches on Uno. D3 tags in, but Uno takes out Frye with a neckbreaker with an assist from D3 then he hits D3 with a Stunner. Cabana tags in and catches a charging Cruz who uses Cruz to take out the opposite corner. Cabana lands an elbow strike then hits a Flying Apple. Cabana is on the second-rope with Cruz in a fireman’s carry. Uno hits a flatliner on Morales. Reynolds tombstones Frye on Morales. D3 is taken out by Grayson with a Nightfall. Cabana finally hits Chicago Skyline for the win.

Winners: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin

Pillman and Stewart start the match with a strong collar and elbow tie up. Pillman gets Stewart down in a side headlock. Stewart fights out of it, but Pillman drops him with a shoulder tackle. Stewart cathces Pillman in a pin attempt, but he runs into a huge kick from Pillman. Pillman follows up with a chop as Garrison tags in and is slingshotted into Stewart. Garrison hits a boot, Pillman runs in hitting a neckbreaker and Garrison hits a leg drop, cover, but a kick out at two.

Ryzin works his way to make sure Stewart can tag him in as he lays the pressure on Pillman. Ryzin hits a front suplex, cover, but he only gets a two count. Pillman hits a few chops, but he gets sent into the corner turnbuckle face first. Ryzin goes up top for a senton atomic, but Pillman gets the knees up. Garrison tags in and takes out both Ryzin and Stewart. Garrison leaps for a huge corner splash. Garrison hits a rolling elbow strike for the win.

Winners: Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne

Diamante invites a lock-up but escapes and pushes Thorne. Thorne does the same, but Diamante responds with a series of elbows. Thorne counters with an elbow of her own then a knee drop, cover, but Diamante kicks out at two. Diamante sends Thorne into the corner and nails a German Suplex. Diamante hits some brutal crossface shots, cover, but Diamante pulls Thorne up to land more strikes.

Diamante sends Thorne into the corner and hits a back elbow then a corner dropkick, cover, but Thorne kicks out at two. Diamante mocking Thorne as Thorne responds with elbows. Diamante blasts her with a knee lift then a Greco-Roman choke. Thorne catches Diamante in a pin attempt, but Diamante kicks out and goes for a series of short-arm clotheslines. Diamante goes for a cazadora into a Stunner then nails a Code Red for the win.

Winner: Diamante

QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto) vs. Fuego Del Sol

Marshall dismissing Del Sol as he slaps him in the face. Del Sol responds with his own slap. Marshall takes out Del Sol with a huge shoulder tackle, but Del Sol gets back up and hits another slap. Del Sol sends Marshall to the corner, but Marshall bounces off and hits a huge clothesline. Marshall charges into the corner, but Del Sol gets a boot up. He hits a series of tiarises and sends Marshall to the corner. Marshall avoids a tornado DDT and hits a powerslam. Marshall hits an uppercut, cover, but Del Sol kicks out at two.

Marshall raking Del Sol’s face forcing a break. Marshall continuing to dismiss Del. Del Sol goes over the tope and hits a kick. Marshall counters the tornado DDT and lands a huge elbow, cover, but Del Sol kicks out again. Marshall gets Del Sol up top. Del Sol tries to counter, but Marshall tags him. Del Sol avoids the avalanche Diamond Cutter and nails the rana! Del Sol hits a flurry of strikes as Marshall responds with his own. Del Sol bounces off Marshall for a dropkick, then a middle-rope moonsault.

Del Sol hits a Yoshi Tonic, cover 1-2-no! Marshall with a backbreaker / flatliner combo to halt Del Sol’s momentum. Del Sol counters the Diamond Cutter and hits a Gamagiri Kick. Del Sol hits the tornado DDT from up top! However, Marshall rolls to the outside due to the momentum of the tornado DDT. Del Sol gets Marshall back in and goes up top, but Marshall counters with a Diamond Cutter! Marshall hits another Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winner: QT Marshall

Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Carlie Bravo (w/Shawn Dean)

Sabian quickly drops Bravo with an arm drag. The two then initiate in a knucklelock until Sabian gets Bravo grounded and mocks him with a salute. Bravo isn’t happy, but Sabian hits a kick then gets a headlock in. Bravo tries to escape the hold, but Sabian gets him in a head scissors. Bravo escapes and salutes Sabian then hits a arm drag followed up by a dropkick.

Bravo tags Sabian with a forearm shot, but Sabian cuts off Bravo and dropkicks him out of the ring. Sabian then hits a PK with Bravo on the outside. Sabian hits a few kicks on Bravo’s back as he continues to lay the pressure on Bravo in the corner. Sabian does some trash talking as he continues to stomp on Bravo. Bravo counters the PK into the roll-up, but as he kicks out, Sabian lands a barrage of strikes on Bravo.

Sabian hits a high Gamagiri then a PK. Sabian with more stomps as he trash talks towards Dean. Bravo gets an opening. He salutes and takes out Sabian’s ankles then goes over the top for a leg drop, cover, but Sabian reaches for the ropes. Sabian counters a Slice Bread then hits a pendulum knee strike. Sabian then hits a gutbuster then a hanging corkscrew neckbreaker for the win.

Winner: Kip Sabian

Katalina Perez vs. Abadon