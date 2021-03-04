Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

Cody shakes Red Velvet’s hand and says something to her during their entrances. Jade out next and waits on the stage for Shaq to make his way out. The two flex on the stage as Shaq makes his way to the ring with a very serious demeanor. Crowd hyped for this one as Shaq (who looks massive in the ring!) starts off with Cody. Rhodes looking for wristlock contorl and just gets shoved away. Shaq flexes a bit more.

The two circle the ring, Shaq does a little shuffle to taunt his opponent. They tie up again, Cody backed into the corner, dips under Shaq and chops him a few times. Shaq with a huge slap to Cody’s chest! Another clubbing blow to Cody’s back and then goes for a ride, taking a back body drop. Shaq with another chop in the corner, knee to the midsection.

Cargill then tags herself in, which brings Red Velvet in. Cargil takes a kick to the midsection, gets lifted up on Cargill’s shoulders, fights her off, but then takes a knee to the face. Velvet with a flurry of kicks, but gets sent into the corner and then whipped across the ring. Cargill decides to do some push-ups in the middle of the ring as Velvet gets back up. Cargill charges in, eats a big boot, Velvet off the top rope, crossbody, but Cargill rolls through, picks her up, fallaway slam, and kips up. Cargill with a pieface to Cody, who immediately runs across the ring and knees Shaq off the apron. Austin Gunn (of the Nightmare Family) at ringside decides to hit Shaq in the back with a chair?! Shaq dump him and his brother down. QT Marshall tries to get involved, as well. During all of this Red Velvet ends up hitting a moonsault off the top rope to the floor, hitting Cargill and Cody.

Back in the ring, Cargill recovers and locks in a figure-four on Velvet. Velvet reverses enough to eventually get out. Cargill puts Velvet back to the mat and heads out to the floor to grab a table from under the ring. Jade then sets the table up at ringside. Velvet gets out there and tosses Cargill into the table. Velvet decides to bring another table out and puts it next to the first one. Back in the ring, Velvet hits a nice spinning kick to Cargill’s face. Velvet tags Cody back in, so Shaq heads in, too. Shaq looking for test of strength, Cody goes for it, but Shaq smiles and backs away. He goes for it again, but Cody kicks Shaq in the stomach. Shaq with a knee lift and then a powerbomb on Cody! Shaq takes a shot to the face, Cody goes for a powerslam! He kind of got it and goes for a pin, Shaq powers out big time. Cody immediately tags in Velvet and they throw shots in the middle of the ring.

We all know Shaq is a big guy, but he looks crazy big in the ring next to everyone else. Cargill lifts and plants Velvet, but Cody interrupts the count. Cody with a thumb to Shaq’s eye and hits a running crossbody that sends both men down through both tables! The tables explode! Jade is in shock, Velvet hits a spear, cover, 1-2-no! Couple piledriver reversals, Cargill blocks a punch, lifts and drives Velvet face-first into the mat, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Shaq and Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– Post-match, they go to check on Shaq who was said to be loaded in an ambulance. Tony opens the doors, but nobody is in there. Tony says he saw Shaq go in there, but he’s nowhere to be found.

Rey Fenix and PAC vs. John Skyler and D3

PAC and Fenix go right to work with a bunch of kicks on Skyler. Fenix runs the ropes and boots D3 back down to the floor, PAC with a twisting flip down on him. Fenix gets Sklyer down near the corner. PAC up to the top, nails a 450 splash. Fenix tags in, lifts Skyler, knee to the face and finishes him with a package cutter, cover, and we’re done here.

Winners: Rey Fenix and PAC via Pinfall

– MJF and Chris Jericho head to the ring with the rest of Inner Circle.