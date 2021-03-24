Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal (Non-Title Match — If Sydal wins, he receives a title match)

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin

* Darby Allin (c) vs. John Silver (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid

* Tony Schiavone interviews Britt Baker

* Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi