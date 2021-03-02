AEW President Tony Khan said earlier today he decided to make a change to one of tomorrow’s Dynamite matches.

“I just had a long talk with a good friend & I’m going to make a significant change to one of the matches for #AEWDynamite tomorrow night Live on @tntdrama! An announcement will be coming soon. Thank you very much to you great fans who support @AEW & all pro wrestling & wrestlers!”

Matt Hardy (the person who spoke with Khan) has since put out a video announcing he and Private Party’s Marq Quen will take on Hangman Page and John Silver.

Silver and Hardy were originally involved in a 10-man tag team match (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and 5) vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2), but that no longer looks to be on the show. Hardy said he wants to give the fans a preview of the violence that’s going to happen later this week between him and Hangman.

As noted, Hardy is set to face Page at this Sunday’s Revolution PPV in a Big Money Match. The winner gets their opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.

Below is the updated Dynamite card:

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho and MJF hold Revolution press conference

* Paul Wight to make his first appearance

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

* Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

* 10 VS. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Ryo Mizunami (Finals of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament)

