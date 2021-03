Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Ethan Page makes his Dynamite debut against Lee Johnson

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW TNT Championship)

* The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting

* Christian Cage to appear

* Sting to speak