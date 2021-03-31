Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Below is the current lineup:
* Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi
* Christian Cage makes his AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an Exhibition Match (Arn Anderson is guest referee)
* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and The Bunny
* Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in the Arcade Anarchy match
* MJF’s gift to The Pinnacle