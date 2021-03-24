Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal (Non-Title Match — If Sydal wins, he receives a title match)

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin

* Darby Allin (c) vs. John Silver (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid