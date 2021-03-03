Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho and MJF hold Revolution press conference

* Paul Wight to make his first appearance

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

* Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

* 10 VS. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami (Finals of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament)