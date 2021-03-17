Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Blade, and The Butcher with The Bunny

* Jade Cargill in action

* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

* Christian Cage speaks

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match – Anything Goes)