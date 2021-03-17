Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Blade, and The Butcher with The Bunny
* Jade Cargill in action
* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
* Christian Cage speaks
* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin
* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match – Anything Goes)