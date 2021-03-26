AEW has announced several matches for their first-ever non-televised live event, scheduled for Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

The event will be headlined by tag team action with Mike and Matt Sydal taking on Michael Nakazawa and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. TNT Champion Darby Allin will also defend his title, while The Death Triangle will go up against Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

AEW is selling combo tickets to the April 7 Dynamite show and the April 8 live event, for $40 plus fees. Tickets went on sale this morning and can be purchased via [email protected] or by calling 904-633-2000. Individual tickets for each show will go on sale this Monday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

AEW noted that more matches will be revealed soon, but the following have been announced as of this writing:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page

* TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against an opponent to be announced

* Also in action will be Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, and The Pinnacle (MJF with Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears), plus others to be announced

Stay tuned for updates.