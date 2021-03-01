AEW has officially released their first-ever mobile game – AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.
“AEW Casino: Double or Nothing” is now available to download for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
You can see the trailer for the game below.
The new “AEW Casino” game was created in partnership with social casino developer KamaGames, and is the first of three gaming titles under the AEW Games brand.
“AEW Casino” players can choose from 10 different games to play, to level up friendships and sharpen skulls while competing in weekly tournaments to win trophies, chips and leaderboard dominance. The game also includes an in-game chat system to communicate with other players, plus an option to challenge the casino directly in different tournaments in poker and blackjack, with up to 1,000 players at once. There are also step-by-step tutorials that cover the basics of each game.
AEW Co-Executive Vice President and current World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the new release.
“Working closely with KamaGames, it’s easy to see why they’re a leader in the global social casino space with more than 150 million players,” Omega said in a press release. “In launching AEW GAMES, our mission is to deliver a vastly superior gaming experience for wrestling fans, starting with two mobile games and a revolutionary console game. We think that AEW Casino: Double or Nothing is poised to become the best wrestling-themed mobile casino offering in the world.”
AEW Games will be releasing new elements and events for the “AEW Casino” game in the coming months. Future enhancements to the game will include custom games based on player feedback, more AEW wrestlers, and “mind-blowing AEW-themed prizes.”
Stay tuned for more on AEW Games and the new “AEW Casino” release. Below is the trailer and the full announcement issued to us today:
KamaGames is one of the largest European social casino app developers with a reputation for building casino-style games that lead in their respective categories. Thanks to KamaGames’ long-standing expertise, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing can offer players an authentic Las Vegas casino experience with games such as blackjack, slots, roulette, Texas Hold’em and others.
In the coming months, new elements and events will be incorporated to provide fans with additional ways to interact with the game. Similar to the approach of other upcoming titles in the AEW GAMES lineup, the players themselves will help shape and customize future versions of this game.
“This app launch is the latest example of a strategic partnership which sees KamaGames link up and share our expertise with a global brand,” said Andrey Kuznetsov, CEO of KamaGames. “There is a recognized crossover between casino gamers and sports enthusiasts, and we’re confident that we’ve effectively targeted this market. It was a pleasure to work with a team of AEW’s passion and drive, and I’m confident that together we’ve created a product that will not only engage their current audience, but assist in growing it further.”
“We know that sports and gaming have always been one of the most popular entertainments among our users, and AEW combines all of these elements, thus the fans of this sport are ideal for a joint product,” added Kuznetsov. “We are honored to work with AEW and truly believe that wrestling fans will love our games.”
