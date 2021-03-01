AEW has released more tickets for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

It was announced this morning that a limited amount of physically-distanced seating pods are now available for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The tickets are $50 (plus fees per ticket) and can be purchased by calling Bold Events Ticketing at 904-633-2000.

AEW originally put Revolution tickets on sale this past Friday and they sold out within minutes.

AEW Revolution will take place this Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the current card, along with today’s ticket announcement:

Due to popular demand, a limited amount of physically-distanced seat pods for this Sunday's #AEWRevolution PPV live event @Dailysplace are on-sale now!

Tickets are solely available $50 (+ fees per ticket) by calling Bold Events Ticketing 904-633-2000. Join us live on March 7! pic.twitter.com/186unkjCbC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2021

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Title

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Eliminator Tournament winner vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Max Caster or 10 vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title match.

Casino Battle Royale

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Bear Country vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Top Flight vs. TBA

Winners receive a future AEW World Tag Team Titles match.

Street Fight

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Big Money Match

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Winner receives the loser’s full 2021 first quarter earnings.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor