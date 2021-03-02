AEW has announced that Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view will air in select Cinemark movie theaters.

Tickets to the Cinemark showings can be purchased for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app. The theater will be offering a large soda and medium popcorn for $5, $2 off draft beers, and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog.

“A major event, the scope of REVOLUTION requires the best theatre partner in the business, one that is capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience for fans in a controlled, socially distanced environment,” said AEW boss Tony Khan. “The obvious choice for AEW was Cinemark Theatres. We know that fans miss the energy and camaraderie of watching our pay-per-views together. With Cinemark’s enhanced safety measures, we look forward to our fans enjoying the adrenaline-fueled action together on Sunday night.

AEW partnered with Joe Hand Promotions to show Revolution in Cinemark theatres. Fans can locate Cinemark theatres showing AEW Revolution by checking the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app at joehandpromotions.com/venue-search. Full details can also be found on the Cinemark app and website.

“At Cinemark, we create the ultimate viewing environment, and there is no better place to watch AEW Revolution than our auditoriums with the heightened sight and sound technology that will make the action larger-than-life,” said Cinemark CMO Wanda Gierhart Fearing in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with Joe Hand Promotions and AEW to create a knock-out night for professional wrestling fans. It is through partnerships like this that Cinemark is continuing to innovate and expand the entertainment experience we offer.”

The showing at Cinemark theatres will begin at 7pm ET with the one-hour pre-show.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Revolution. Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida:

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Title

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Eliminator Tournament winner vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Max Caster or 10 vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title match.

Casino Battle Royale

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Bear Country vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Top Flight vs. TBA

Winners receive a future AEW World Tag Team Titles match.

Street Fight

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Big Money Match

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Winner receives the loser’s full 2021 first quarter earnings.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor