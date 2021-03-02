Nyla Rose defeated Thunder Rosa in the U.S. bracket finals of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Rose caught Rosa in midair and landed a beast bomb for the pinfall win.

Also on tonight’s show: Madi Wrenskowski defeated Leva Bates, and Leyla Hirsch won against Miranda Alize in non-tournament matches.

Rose now takes on Ryo Mizunami on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in the tournament finals. The winner of that match gets a shot at AEW Women’s World Championship Hikaru Shida at this Sunday’s Revolution PPV.

Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho and MJF hold Revolution press conference

* Paul Wight to make his first appearance

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and 5) vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2

* 10 vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals)