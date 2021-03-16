Omos will make his WWE main roster in-ring debut as he and AJ Styles challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37.

As noted earlier, tonight’s RAW saw The New Day’s Kofi Kingston capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. After the match, Styles and Omos confronted The New Day and challenged them to a title match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Kofi and Xavier then accepted the challenge.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with a few related tweets from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)