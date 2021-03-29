In his first social media post since January, Aleister Black shared a cryptic message via Instagram on Sunday.

Black wrote, “Let us sit face to face soon. I will have many stories to tell, all of them in full color.”

As reported earlier, Black might be training for his WWE in-ring return after taking time away to deal with minor injuries. PWInsider noted that Black has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks.

Black has been off WWE TV since losing to Kevin Owens on the Oct. 12 edition of RAW. He was drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft, but has yet to appear on the blue brand.

See below for his Instagram post: