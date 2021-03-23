WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black and former WWE Superstar Andrade had a brief exchange on Twitter tonight.

While sending out his best wishes, Black pointed to the fact that he defeated Andrade for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: New Orleans in 2018. Black added that few in the business have Andrade’s “footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques.”

He wrote, “@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything.”

In his response, Andrade said he was looking forward to facing Black again a few years down the road.

“We will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End.”

WWE came to terms on Andrade’s release Sunday, wishing the Mexican star the best in his future endeavors. As noted, Andrade does not have a non-compete clause and is free to start taking dates immediately.

Meanwhile, Black has not been on WWE TV since last October. He was drafted to SmackDown shortly after but has yet to appear on the blue brand.

See below for the twitter exchange: