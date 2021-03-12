Andrade was said to be in a bad mood while backstage at Monday’s RAW.

As noted earlier, we exclusively reported here on Wrestling Inc. that Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage at Monday’s RAW taping. PWInsider adds that Andrade was also seen looking “absolutely miserable” at the show.

There’s still no word on if WWE will grant Andrade’s request, but we will keep you updated. He has removed the WWE references from his Twitter account, which came after a cryptic Instagram post earlier today.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s status.