Former WWE United States Champion Andrade posted a cryptic tweet earlier today.

El Idolo simply tweeted, “Good news!!!! Buenas noticias!!! #Tranquilo #Happy.”

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that the former NXT Champion requested his release from the company last week.

Despite his requested release has since been reportedly denied, Andrade had seemingly confirmed that the rumors surrounding his WWE status were “true” in a tweet earlier this week.

You can see Andrade’s recent tweets below: