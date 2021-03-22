Former WWE Superstar Andrade took to Twitter today to thank Triple H, Paul Heyman and William Regal for supporting him over the years.

As noted, WWE announced after last night’s Fastlane pay-per-view that Andrade had been granted his release, almost two weeks after he requested it. They wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Andrade issued his first comments since being released this morning, also mentioning the fans and wrestlers.

“I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. [fist emoji] [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

He then posted a follow-up tweet, “Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. [fist emoji x 3]”

Google translates this to, “Happy live, happy wife !!! And I’m not sad !! Super happy. [fist emoji x 3]”

The tweet thanking Triple H, Heyman and Regal was re-tweeted by Andrade’s fiancee, Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s post-WWE future and his release. You can see his tweets below:

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021