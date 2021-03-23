WWE has confirmed that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will take place on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

As noted, it was announced at the end of tonight’s RAW that Orton and The Fiend will do battle at WrestleMania 37. WWE has since confirmed that the match, which may have a stipulation announced soon, will take place on the second and final night of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be announced.