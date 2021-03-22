During the latest episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson answered questions from fans about his current role with AEW, his run in WCW and his time in WWE. Anderson also spoke about his time working with John Cena in WWE. The former Four Horsemen member was the main agent for Cena during his time with the company and spoke about working with him during his early run.

“I started with John when John was really green,” Anderson said. “He didn’t know anything, he was fresh out of the school of psychology and all the intricate things, ring presence, selling, all the things that go into being a top notch performer, you have to learn. It takes a lot of trial and error. I’ve never seen that, [someone who] learned this business without making mistakes and that you learn more from a mistake than something that you do well.”

Anderson said he remembers Cena being extremely green during a live event match with Kurt Angle. Cena apparently went off script and did something that Angle didn’t agree with. He said Cena paid a hefty price for the mistake he made and Angle taught him to never do that again.

“He was wrestling Kurt Angle, as we know Kurt Angle is the real deal, he’s an assassin,” Anderson mentioned. “All of a sudden I see John, out of nowhere during a random time in the match he roles out of the ring, goes over the rail about 15 rows deep, grabs one of those big foam hands and folds it into a bird and points it at Kurt Angle. The audience popped, but as he gave it back and came over that rail to rejoin the match, guess who was waiting on him and not too happy about what just happened? That would be Kurt Angle and he proceeded to beat John half to death.

“He got a little stiff and snug with him because it was something that did not work in the match, it was unprofessional, it was just a foolish thing to do during that point in the match. It’s just one of those things that goes through the learning process, if you learn from those mistakes you can accelerate and move forward.”

