WWE officials reportedly wanted to debut the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles a while back.

Last night’s NXT episode saw NXT General Manager William Regal reveal the new straps, naming Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for their recent win in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Kai and Gonzalez were then challenged by Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, and dropped the titles to them later on in the show.

It was reported today on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE came up with the idea for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles a while ago. The original idea was for the Women’s Dusty Classic winners to receive the titles, but for some unknown reason WWE rushed the Women’s Dusty Classic and had it take place at the same time the Men’s Dusty Classic.

There’s no word yet on why the Women’s Dusty Classic was rushed, but the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles weren’t ready in time for the tournament finals at “Takeover: Vengeance Day” back on February. WWE went ahead and had Kai and Gonzalez defeat Moon and Blackheart in the tournament finals, to win their spot on the Dusty Classic Cup trophy, and to earn a title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

WWE then received the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and came up with the idea for last week’s screwjob finish that saw Baszler and Jax retain their titles over Kai and Gonzalez, setting up last night’s title reveal with Regal, Kai and Gonzalez. There’s no word on why they immediately took the titles off Kai and Gonzalez, but it could have something to do with this new singles feud Gonzalez is going into with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

There’s also no word yet on what WWE has planned for Moon and Blackheart in their first title reign, but it looks like they might be defending against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” two-night event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a closer look at the new belts below: