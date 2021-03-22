Batista is no longer set to be inducted at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

WWE.com removed him as part of the class, and his induction page currently reads “access denied.” Batista’s WWE.com profile also omits the “Hall of Fame” logo that other WWE Hall of Famers have present on their roster page.

Ringside News first reported that Batista would not be a part of this year’s ceremony. According to Fightful Select, the plan is for Batista to be inducted into the Hall of Fame “when a full crowd can enjoy it.”

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was confirmed to take place from the virtual WWE ThunderDome this year, despite WrestleMania airing in front of a live audience. WWE is reportedly set to tape the ceremony this year on March 30 and April 1, and air it on the WWE Network one week later on April 6.

The 2021 ceremony will include inductees from both the 2020 and 2021 class, including Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, the Bella Twins, JBL, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, the British Bulldog, and the nWo.

Stay tuned for updates on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.