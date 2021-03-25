Keith Lee has been away from WWE RAW for well over month now because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that Lee was sidelined in February for health reasons, and WWE has not cleared him for a return as of this week. This is not a case where Lee simply is not being used for creative reasons.

After being sidelined in February, Lee reportedly underwent some testing. There’s no word yet on what came of those tests, but word is that Lee is actively trying to get cleared for a return.

WWE reportedly had plans for Lee to win the United States Title before he was pulled from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. WWE noted then that Lee was injured. He was scheduled to work a Triple Threat with current WWE United States Champion Riddle and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, but was replaced by John Morrison due to what WWE said were injuries. That match saw Riddle capture the United States Title from Lashley.

Lee has not wrestled since defeating Riddle on the February 8 RAW show. Before that match he spent several weeks out of the ring, last wrestling on the January 11 RAW show in a win over Sheamus, which came after teaming with Sheamus to defeat The Miz and John Morrison earlier in the same show.

As noted before back on March 18, Lee issued a Twitter statement to his fans and thanked them for their support. He also said he will explain his absence one day.

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION,” Lee wrote in the tweet seen below.

There is still no word on when Lee might be cleared, or the nature of the health issues that have him sidelined. Stay tuned for updates.