The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to air live from the WWE ThunderDome.

As noted, WWE previously announced that the 2020 and the 2021 Hall of Fame classes would be inducted on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week. In an update, PWInsider has revealed that current plans have the ceremony airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

There had been some speculation on the induction ceremony being pre-taped, but that is not the case. The ceremony will air live from the ThunderDome, and fans will attend virtually.

WWE also has plans for inductees to be present in Tampa for the ceremony. It was noted that the current plan is to have as many of the inductees live on the stage as possible. WWE is also planning to have some of the roster and other invited guests in attendance. It will be interesting to see how COVID-19 changes the ceremony this year, and if there will be a red carpet pre-show like they did in previous years. The pandemic forced the entire ceremony to be nixed in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes to be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week:

2021 CLASS:

* Molly Holly

* Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

* Batista

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)