On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided updates on injuries from WWE Superstars.

NXT Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Wes Lee were on a NXT injury report with a broken leg and broken hand, respectively. The reported stated that Catanzaro broke her leg after Xia Li stomped on it during their match, and Lee broke his hand after an attack from The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Meltzer noted that while Catanzaro is not 100%, she is fine even though the reported severity of the injury would suggest that she could be out for months.

Lee’s hand injury is legitimate. However, he broke his hand at TakeOver and the recent backstage angle was taped to cover for the injury, which is why MSK will not be taking on Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka lost a tooth after a stiff kick from Shayna Baszler on last week’s RAW. The legitimate injury caused Asuka to miss Monday’s RAW. Meltzer stated that he is “relatively certain” that she suffered a concussion as well, due to the way that the company is being quiet about that injury.

