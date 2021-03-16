R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
Tonight’s RAW saw former champion Bad Bunny hand the title over to R-Truth in a show of respect, and as a trade for a collection of merchandise for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.
This is Truth’s 50th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. The Grammy-winning Bad Bunny had been champion since winning the title from Akira Tozawa during a backstage segment on the February 15 RAW show.
Stay tuned for more on the WWE 24/7 Title. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:
The @WWE #247Champion @sanbenito & @ArcherofInfamy are in the building on #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/8pYKWCVyjM
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
It's getting tense in here!@mikethemiz @ArcherofInfamy@sanbenito#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oF7KLOY6x0
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
.@sanbenito is loving his @steveaustinBSR merchandise from @WWEShop and looks cooler than ever!#StoneColdWeek#316Day #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qIJAGTKrT3
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
INCREDIBLE.@RonKillings just traded his @SteveAustinBSR merchandise to @sanbenito so he could get his BABY BACK! pic.twitter.com/usok3kSRe3
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
🗣 WE HAVE A TRADE!@sanbenito gets alllllllll the #StoneColdWeek merchandise … and @RonKillings gets his baby back! #WWERaw #247Championship pic.twitter.com/KVHTcYWPj3
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
Find someone who looks at you the way @RonKillings looks at the #247Championship!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cNzunuEd0c
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 16, 2021
The trade of a lifetime on #WWERaw!@sanbenito got some amazing #StoneColdWeek merchandise from @WWEShop and @RonKillings got his baby back from BAD BUNNY!#316Day pic.twitter.com/jKncAWcA4H
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021