Former WWE Champion Batista took to Twitter today and called WWE out for breaking up The Hurt Business.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley kick Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the group. Batista reacted on Twitter today and said the decision was bad for business.

“Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! [man shrugging emoji] #SMFH #BadForBusiness,” he wrote.

There are no responses from Lashley, MVP, Benjamin or Alexander as of this writing.

We noted this morning how MVP announced that The Hurt Business lives on as he and Lashley are interested in worthy applicants. He also confirmed that King Baron Corbin has not joined the group after helping Lashley attack Drew McIntyre on RAW.

