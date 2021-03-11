Bayley wishes to face Bianca Belair, the winner of the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble, in a steel cage match ahead of next month’s WrestleMania 37.

Belair initially shared a backstage picture from last week’s SmackDown where Bayley was apparently wearing one of her shirts.

She wrote, “Look who I caught wearing my shirt last week at #Smackdown…Your one and only Role Model! Be like Bayley. Do like Bayley. (This time), Oh, and I miss you too @itsBayleyWWE.”

In her response, Bayley tweeted, “@WWE Me vs Bianca in a cage match before Wrestlemania. Thank you.”

Belair and Bayley had a brief feud in the lead-up to this year’s Royal Rumble. Belair defeated Bayley via pin fall just two nights before winning the 30-woman battle royal – to punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Although Belair will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, she will team up with The Boss next Sunday at WWE Fastlane. Belair and Banks will challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

See below for Bayley’s tweet: