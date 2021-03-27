WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to react to her husband, Edge, officially turning heel on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

During the closing segment, Edge laid out both WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan with vicious chair shots, before attacking WWE officials who tried to get in his way.

In her response, Beth simply wrote, “What did you do.”

As noted, Adam Pearce added Bryan to the WrestleMania 37 main event between Edge and Reigns, making it a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship.

See below for Beth’s tweet: