Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling where she and Sam Roberts patched things up after Roberts’ comments about Belair before NXT “TakeOver: Phoenix”. Belair also talked about her first year on the main roster and her mindset of always being ready for any moment.

“I definitely didn’t see my first year going like this, especially with what’s going on in the world,” Belair admitted. “I had no idea, and I always say I focus on the things that I can control. There’s so many things you can’t control, so I just always try to do my part and do more than my part. I always say I don’t do the bare minimum. I go out there, and I do as much as I can.

“And I always stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready because here, opportunities, they just show, and they come out of nowhere. And if you’re not ready, then it’s going to on to someone else. It’s been a wild wild year. I was talking to someone last night and I was saying how I haven’t even been on SmackDown for whole year, and being in WWE, the goal is to go to WrestleMania. That’s the biggest thing you can do, and I’m going to WrestleMania. I could possibly be walking out as a champion. It’s been a wild, fast ride, but I’m staying ready.”

A majority of Belair’s time on RAW and SmackDown has been in front of no fans. She talked about why she doesn’t try to make an extra effort to appeal to fans, and she described her mindset during the Royal Rumble.

“I feel like that didn’t really cross my mind. I feel like if you’re trying, in my opinion, if you’re trying to get people to like you, if you’re trying to get people invested in you, it’s not genuine,” Belair noted. “I think people love when someone’s genuine. It’s more relatable, and for me, you know there’s no fans, but I will say that the ThunderDome, even though it’s not the same as having fans, WWE has done an amazing job with the ThunderDome.

“Having fans come out and seeing their faces virtually, it gives them the experience as if they’re still there. What we do is so much of being a part of the fans, and our job, our whole purpose is to put a smile on fans’ faces, but the fans have actually put a smile on our faces. They can give us a purpose of what we’re doing, and so the ThunderDome provides us with an environment as if the fans are still there too. We have the pyro. We have the crowd noise, but for me, in my mind, I went to the Royal Rumble trying to win, and that was my goal. That was in my brain.

“Everything from the five years that I’ve gotten into WWE up until now, even the stuff that has happened in my life before I got into WWE, I feel like it all folded into the moment at Royal Rumble, and when I won, I was so absorbed into the moment of winning the Royal Rumble. And then looking to the left and seeing the WrestleMania sign and being like, oh yeah, I’m going to WrestleMania too. It was just all of these moments that were hitting me, and I was just in the moment and it was just a genuine reaction to where I think people were just able to relate to that.”

Belair has chosen SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as her opponent for WrestleMania 37. She noted her role models that inspired her in her track and athletic career before talking about how she and Banks have the chance to inspire people.

“It gives me goosebumps when I think about it,” Belair expressed. “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m just blessed to be able to be in this position, to make the choice to pick Sasha Banks, to create this moment and to go down in history. I just always go back to the role models I had growing up and the moments they created that really influenced me.

“I became a track athlete because of Flo Jo (Florence Griffith Joyner) and because of Gail Devers, and I became a gymnast because of Dominique Dawes. And me running track and being an athlete is what led to me being here at WWE. This is what my life is because of those women so to think that what we’re going to do at WrestleMania is representation and it’s going to influence people positively in their lives, I feel like I’m just able to give back to others and do the same for others that my role models did for me.

“It’s just going to be an amazing moment and something that’s going to go down in the history books, and I’m just blessed to be a part of it and blessed to be a part of it with someone like Sasha Banks. That’s the amazing part to me and part of it to that is a little bit unbelievable to me. So I’m just ready to be in that moment, and be in the ring standing across from her, and see her in the ring and just feel that moment.”

