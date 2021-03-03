AEW has announced that NBA Legend Shaq’s in-ring debut will open tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was just confirmed that Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will open tonight’s Dynamite broadcast at 8pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for the show:

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill opens the show

* Paul Wight makes his Dynamite debut

* MJF and Chris Jericho will hold a press conference for Revolution

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

* Max Caster vs. 10 (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose (Finals of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament)